Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

OGRA recommends hike in prices of petroleum products: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a hike in prices of petroleum products for the month of May, sources informed Geo News Friday.

Sources said that OGRA, in its summary sent to the Ministry of Petroleum, recommended Rs3.22 per litre hike in price of petrol.

An increase of Rs6.97 per litre was recommended for kerosene oil, while Rs6.95 hike suggested in price of diesel, sources informed.

However, the final approval for revision of petroleum prices rests with the prime minister, sources added.

Comments

More From Business:

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

 Updated 6 hours ago
Govt announces incentive package for film industry in federal budget

Govt announces incentive package for film industry in federal budget

 Updated 5 hours ago
Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Updated 6 hours ago
Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

 Updated 3 hours ago
Salaried class gets massive relief in budget, says Miftah

Salaried class gets massive relief in budget, says Miftah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

 Updated 7 hours ago
A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

 Updated 13 hours ago
Expectations from Budget 2018-19

Expectations from Budget 2018-19

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM