OGRA recommends hike in prices of petroleum products: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a hike in prices of petroleum products for the month of May, sources informed Geo News Friday.



Sources said that OGRA, in its summary sent to the Ministry of Petroleum, recommended Rs3.22 per litre hike in price of petrol.

An increase of Rs6.97 per litre was recommended for kerosene oil, while Rs6.95 hike suggested in price of diesel, sources informed.

However, the final approval for revision of petroleum prices rests with the prime minister, sources added.