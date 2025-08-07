Nepra reduces electricity price by Rs1.89 per unit

A technician works on porcelain insulators on power transmission tower in Karachi. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of Rs1.89 per unit in electricity prices under the quarterly tariff adjustment for the period April to June 2025.

The power regulatory authority forwarded its decision to the federal government for final notification, it emerged on Thursday.

Once notified, the revised tariff will apply to all power distribution companies (Discos), including K-Electric consumers.

The adjustment will be shown in the August bills, a notification stated.

The price cut will be effective for three months, from August to October 2025, and is expected to provide a total relief of Rs55.8 billion to electricity consumers across the country.

Last month, the Nepra notified a relief for power consumers by slashing the electricity tariff by Rs4.03 per unit for K-Electric users under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism, whereas the rest of the country benefited from a 50-paisa per unit cut.

The relief was reflected in July's electricity bills for all eligible consumers.

In another move, the federal government had abolished the provincial electricity duty on power bills effective July 1, and officially notified all chief ministers of the decision in June, which aimed at easing the burden on electricity consumers.