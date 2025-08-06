Pakistan Mart to open in Dubai as export gateway for global markets

This representational image shows a souvenir shop in the UAE. — Pexels/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to establish Pakistan Mart in Dubai to enhance the global footprint of Pakistani export products.

The initiative is spearheaded by Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in collaboration with DP World, a UAE-based company.

In a recent meeting, a delegation from NLC and DP World, led by NLC's Director General, met Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The session included presentations on the upcoming Pakistan Mart, to be constructed near Jebel Ali in the UAE. Among those present were DP World Vice Chairman and CEO of the Pakistan Mart Project, Fakhr Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal, and Executive Director General Muhammad Ashraf from the Ministry of Commerce.

DP World has committed to building the flagship project at zero construction cost for Pakistani stakeholders. The proposed Pakistan Mart will include commercial units such as warehouses, retail shops, showrooms, and e-commerce fulfilment centres.

The goal is to establish a one-stop marketplace to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products to buyers from the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The development comes as Pakistan pushes for export-led growth after stabilising its crisis-hit economy with assistance from the International Monetary Fund and financial backing from friendly nations.

The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, offers strategic advantages including geographical proximity, low freight costs, and well-established Pakistani trade networks, making it a natural launchpad for this commercial venture.

Minister Kamal hailed the initiative as a "transformational project" for Pakistan's trade and export visibility. He highlighted key sectors — textiles, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods, food items, perishables, and nutraceuticals — as being well-positioned to benefit.

He further stressed that the mart must support e-commerce fulfilment and logistics to unlock digital export potential.

The minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce and its departments, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), to coordinate closely on the project's rollout. He assured full governmental support in streamlining export processes and identifying enterprises ready to participate.

The delegation urged the ministry to play an enabling role in tenant selection, running awareness campaigns, and supporting exporters in making the most of this opportunity. The minister thanked both NLC and DP World for their support.

Pakistan Mart in Dubai is expected to become a landmark for export diversification, trade facilitation, and economic diplomacy in the Gulf.