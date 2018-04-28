Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 28 2018
By
AFP

Maradona quits as coach of second division UAE team

By
AFP

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

All over: Diego Maradona quit as coach of Fujairah in the UAE on Friday. Photo: AFP

Diego Maradona resigned as coach of United Arab Emirates second division club Al Fujairah on Friday after his team failed to gain promotion, his lawyer Matias Morla announced.

Argentine legend Maradona, a former World Cup winner and one of football's most divisive figures, said he was stepping down after a 1-1 draw against Khorfakkan.

"After today's match, and having failed to achieve the objective of promotion, Diego Maradona will no longer be the coach of the team," tweeted Moria.

The lawyer insisted that the decision "had been a mutual agreement" with the club and that he wished Al Fujairah "the best".

Maradona, 57, was appointed coach in May last year with the task of getting Al Fujairah back into the top flight after a two-year absence.

However, Friday's result meant that the team cannot finish any higher than third in the table.

