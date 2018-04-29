Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan Navy rescues stranded Indian fishermen

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

The rescued fishermen with officials of the navy. Photo: Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy provided assistance to 12 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the sea for eight days.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the boat on which Indian fishermen were on board — ST Mars — had developed faults in the engine due to which they were in the sea without food or first aid facilities.

The stranded fishermen sent calls for help, following which teams of Pakistan Navy reached out to them.

The medical team provided Indian fishermen with food and medical aid, while PNS Alamgir technical team fixed faults in the boat's engine.

The Indian fishermen thanked Pakistan Navy for assistance and as an act of gratitude chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

Indian boat, ST Mars. Photo: PN

In March, Pakistan Navy provided medical aid to fishermen on a Yemeni boat.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Yemeni boat, Al Barq, had 16 passengers on board and had called PNS Shamsheer for help.

On receiving the request, the staff en voyage of the PNS ship reached the Yemeni boat and helped the passengers.

In February this year, PNS Shamsheer provided medical assistance to a crew of Iranian fishermen in open sea, according to reports. 

