PCB asks UAE not to host T20 league from October to March

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought a written assurance from Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) that it will not host any T20 league between October and March to protect commercial interests of Pakistan cricket.



Talking to Geo.tv, a PCB official said the board has also made it clear to the ECB that it will look to Malaysia as a potential home venue if it fails to provide assurance.

“We have sought written assurances from ECB that they will not host any T20 leagues from October to March that could create a conflict of interest with our bilateral fixtures with Australia and New Zealand and the Pakistan Super League (PSL),” the official said.

“If they don't give us these firm commitments then we will consider the option of moving our fixtures to Malaysia,” he added.

The official confirmed that the PCB management has already checked the facilities in Malaysia and they are satisfied.

“We have checked their facilities and they are up to the mark,” he said.

Earlier, it was announced that Afghanistan Cricket Board will host its T20 league in UAE, which is also home to Pakistan’s fixtures.

Last year, Pakistan had supported the T10 league in UAE, but the board is likely to reconsider its decision to support the shortest format league for the second season.

“PCB will meet PSL franchise owners on May 2 and this will be discussed in the meeting. PCB will also discuss to start its own T10 league,” the official said.

Pakistan has been hosting its home matches in the UAE since international cricket was suspended from the country after the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

However, international cricket is slowly returning to the country with Pakistan recently hosting West Indies in three T20 international matches as well as organising the final three matches of the PSL this season.