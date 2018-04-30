Can't connect right now! retry
Adil Parvez

Growing pride: leopardess gives birth to four cubs at Peshawar zoo

A leopardess gave birth to four healthy cubs at Peshawar zoo, authorities said on Monday. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: A leopardess gave birth to four healthy cubs at Peshawar zoo, authorities said on Monday.

The parents of the cubs, which belong to the near-threatened common leopard species, were brought to the zoo about three months ago. The pair was brought from Hazara and Malakand regions of Pakistan.

The zoo authorities said that common leopardess gives birth to three cubs at a time, but in this case, four cubs were birthed.

Currently, three pairs of common leopards inhabit the zoo, the authorities said. 

Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

Snow leopard believed to be over 10 years old died last week

A month after its inauguration, Peshawar zoo was surrounded by many controversies pertaining to mysterious deaths of animals. 

At least three animals have died since the zoo opened. A 10-year-old snow leopard died due to clogged arteries, while a 10-year-old monkey died after being attacked by a wolf. Moreover, a four-year-old fallow deer of American-African origin passed away in the zoo.

The deer's post-mortem report revealed that it did not have any disease, adding that the deer was not able to endure exhaustion stemming from its travel to the zoo.

