13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

Netflix has announced the launch date for the second season of teen suicide drama, 13 Reasons Why, with a trailer.

The controversial 2017 show, which follows high school student Hannah Baker who leaves audio cassette recordings to her 13 friends documenting the reasons why she decided to end her life, is set to return on May 18.

In the clip, released on Tuesday, the first season's main characters are seen frozen as hundreds of polaroid images float around them.

According to Netflix:

Season two picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

The first season of the show drew controversy for its handling of topics including suicide, bullying and depression.



According to various sources, the second season will 13 hour-long episodes.

Recently, Netflix committed to taking actions to “help support more meaningful conversations” ahead of Season two, including streaming videos of the actors discussing ways to get support.