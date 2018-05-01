Wedding bells for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set for their big fat wedding.

A joint statement from the Kapoor and Ahuja families confirmed the wedding — scheduled for May 8, according to NDTV.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand," read the statement.

"The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy."

The statement also thanked friends and fans for their blessings and love.

Sonam is currently on the promotion tour of Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1.

