Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Wedding bells for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set for their big fat wedding. 

A joint statement from the Kapoor and Ahuja families confirmed the wedding — scheduled for May 8, according to NDTV. 

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand," read the statement. 

"The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy."

The statement also thanked friends and fans for their blessings and love. 

Sonam is currently on the promotion tour of Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West sparks new outrage in calling slavery 'choice'

Kanye West sparks new outrage in calling slavery 'choice'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh train is ready for departure

Ranveer Singh train is ready for departure

 Updated 17 hours ago
Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

 Updated 17 hours ago
My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted 'M:I6'

My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted 'M:I6'

 Updated 19 hours ago
13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

 Updated 19 hours ago
Time's Up campaign takes aim at R Kelly

Time's Up campaign takes aim at R Kelly

Updated 19 hours ago
Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

 Updated 22 hours ago
American actress Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for defamation, sexual harassment

American actress Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for defamation, sexual harassment

 Updated 23 hours ago
Riz Ahmed teams with BBC for drama series on British-Pakistani family

Riz Ahmed teams with BBC for drama series on British-Pakistani family

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM