Karachi couple killed in alleged robbery may have been shot over personal enmity: police

KARACHI: Two people, including a woman, were shot dead Tuesday night here in the city's SITE Superhighway area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



Dacoits opened fire on the deceased — a couple — when they resisted during the robbery attempt in Muhammadi Goth, rescue sources said.



Police, while confirming the incident, said the two had gotten married only 18 months ago and that the firing could have been the result of a personal enmity.

The deceased were identified as Amir and Mukhatiba, police stated, adding that they were residents of Orangi Town's Mominabad locale.

The shooter was riding a motorcycle, officials explained, and that further investigation was pending.