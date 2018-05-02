Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Karachi couple killed in alleged robbery may have been shot over personal enmity: police

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 02, 2018

KARACHI: Two people, including a woman, were shot dead Tuesday night here in the city's SITE Superhighway area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Dacoits opened fire on the deceased — a couple — when they resisted during the robbery attempt in Muhammadi Goth, rescue sources said.

Police, while confirming the incident, said the two had gotten married only 18 months ago and that the firing could have been the result of a personal enmity.

The deceased were identified as Amir and Mukhatiba, police stated, adding that they were residents of Orangi Town's Mominabad locale.

The shooter was riding a motorcycle, officials explained, and that further investigation was pending.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif expected to challenge disqualification verdict in SC today

Khawaja Asif expected to challenge disqualification verdict in SC today

 Updated 30 minutes ago
MQM-P Bahadurabad's Amir Khan says unaware of Sattar's invitation, rally

MQM-P Bahadurabad's Amir Khan says unaware of Sattar's invitation, rally

 Updated 4 hours ago
Security guard in Karachi wounded after accidentally shooting himself

Security guard in Karachi wounded after accidentally shooting himself

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shahid Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for support, wishes for his welfare organisation

Shahid Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for support, wishes for his welfare organisation

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz giving traditional narrative of 'conspiracy' against him, says Fawad

Nawaz giving traditional narrative of 'conspiracy' against him, says Fawad

 Updated 10 hours ago
MQM factions to hold joint press conference tomorrow, says Sattar

MQM factions to hold joint press conference tomorrow, says Sattar

 Updated 11 hours ago
Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

 Updated 11 hours ago
Hazara leaders say sit-ins to disperse, pledge support after COAS visits Quetta

Hazara leaders say sit-ins to disperse, pledge support after COAS visits Quetta

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM