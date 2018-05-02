Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
Azaz Syed

After three years, court indicts three accused of killing Dr Imran Farooq

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Dr Imran Farooq. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court announced the indictment of three accused arrested in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Imran Farooq.

During the hearing on Wednesday held by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, Federal Investigation Agency Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz presented charge sheet against the accused — Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim.

The charge sheet states that Farooq's murder was planned in Karachi and London. 

The court also summoned witnesses, Additional Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali and FIA Counter-Terrorism Wing’s Abdul Mannan, at the next hearing on May 8 to record their statements.

Moreover, the magistrate who recorded the accused’s confessional statement has also been summoned as a witness at the next hearing. 

The accused are being held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where the hearing takes place.

In a statement recorded earlier, Shamim and Mohsin Ali told the court that Farooq was killed as he was a potential threat to the leadership of MQM.

After Farooq’s party membership was suspended, the MQM founder said during a telephonic speech that he could be murdered, Shamim told the magistrate.

A copy of the statement obtained by Geo News revealed that after the MQM founder’s speech, party leader Mohammad Anwar told him, “Listen to the speech carefully, the quaid has left a message for you for the future”.

Therefore, Shamim said, he murdered Farooq on September 16, 2010 as a birthday gift to the MQM founder – on September 17.

Imran Farooq murder: Pakistan court summons MQM founder through Guardian notice

Farooq, 50, was killed in a knife attack in London in September 2010

The case against MQM founder and other party leaders over Farooq’s murder was registered in December 2015 by the Federal Investigation Agency. The three accused were arrested in the same year over their reported involvement in the crime.

Relevant clauses of the anti-terrorism act and sections on conspiracy, abatement and assassination were included in the first information report.

Farooq, 50, was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. A post-mortem examination of his body revealed that he was stabbed to death.

According to the London police, a kitchen knife and a brick used in the attack were recovered from the crime site. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Updated 44 minutes ago
Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

 Updated an hour ago
13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

 Updated an hour ago
SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM