Firing in Tank leaves four injured

Injured persons being taken to hospital in Tank. Photo: Geo News

TANK: People injured during firing at South Waziristan political administration office on Wednesday were shot at again in the hospital premises on the same day.

According to a political administration official, four people were injured when an unidentified person opened fire at the office of additional political agent South Waziristan Agency in Tank district.

The office is situated in front of FC Qilla in the district, from where the injured persons were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Tank, where the accused person’s accomplice opened fire at them.

The accused fled after committing the crime, while fear and panic spread in the hospital following the firing incident.