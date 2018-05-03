CJP takes notice of 40 per cent tax on mobile cards

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the high levy charged on mobile phone cards in the country.



The chief justice asked why such a huge amount is deducted by the private mobile companies and under what tax heads.



The Supreme Court issued notices to all the mobile telephone operators in the country and summoned the attorney general over the issue.

The apex court will take up the case next week, according to some media reports.

At present, as per some reports, on the charge of a Rs100 pre-paid mobile card, a 19.5 per cent federal excise duty is charged along with 12.5 per cent withholding tax and 10 per cent service/maintenance charge.

According to statistics revealed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in January this year, the number of mobile phone users stands at 144 million as compared to 142.5 million in October 2017.