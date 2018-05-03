Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Azaz Syed

MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case

Thursday May 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In an important development in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, the names of five persons including the party's founder were placed on the Exit Control List, sources informed Geo News. 

The list of names in the request includes Kashif Kamran, Muhammad Anwar, and Iftikhar Hussain Qureshi. The names of arrested suspects Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim and Iftikhar Hussain Qureshi are also part of the list. 

According to sources, the names will be placed on the ECL within twenty-four hours. 

According to the copy of the FIA challan obtained by Geo News, suspect Mohsin grabbed Imran Farooq while another suspect Kashif hit him with a brick on head.

Then suspect Kashif stabbed Imran in the chest several times, said the challan.

In the case, along with the MQM founder, Iftikhar Hussain and Mohammed Anwar have been declared fugitives.

Imran was removed due to the danger to the MQM leadership, the FIA challan stated, adding that the MQM founder conspired with others for Imran’s murder. 

After three years, court indicts three accused of killing Dr Imran Farooq

Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim are being held in Adiala Jail after their arrest in 2015

Administrative proceedings against the five persons commenced after the Ministry of Interior received formal requests from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). 

The request also includes names of arrested suspects Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim. 

Measures were also being taken to block the National Identity Card (NIC) of the five accused commenced today, sources added.  

The case 

The case against MQM founder and other party leaders over Farooq’s murder was registered in December 2015 by the Federal Investigation Agency. The three accused were arrested in the same year over their reported involvement in the crime.

Relevant clauses of the anti-terrorism act and sections on conspiracy, abatement and assassination were included in the first information report.

Farooq, 50, was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. A post-mortem examination of his body revealed that he was stabbed to death.

According to the London police, a kitchen knife and a brick used in the attack were recovered from the crime site. 

Comments

