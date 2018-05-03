Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campaign 2018

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 03, 2018

KARACHI: Keeping in view the Government of Pakistan's vision of "Green Pakistan", Pakistan Navy has launched "Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2018", said a press statement on Thursday.

This is the third campaign of this series which aims to plant about two million Mangroves in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan during the next one year.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign at Shah Bandar.

Apart from mangroves plantation, Pakistan Navy has also launched maritime economy awareness campaign.

During the address, Chief of the Naval Staff stated that deforestation of mangroves has not only affected biodiversity of the coastal areas but also livelihoods of coastal communities.

This situation essentially necessitates focused attention and coordinated efforts from all walks of the society, he said.

He further highlighted that since 2016, PN has planted more than two million mangroves along the coast from Shah Bandar to Jiwani. He urged all stakeholders including federal and provincial departments and civil society to play their due role in this regard and join hands with Pakistan Navy in noble cause of protecting the marine ecology.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military and civil officials including federal and provincial parliamentarians, representatives from business community, World Wildlife Fund (WFF), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), fishery folk society and officials from Forest Department, Sindh.

While addressing the ceremony, Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Head of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said that the role of Pakistan Navy in plantation of mangroves forests is unparalleled.

The press release said that the campaign is an initiative to plant additional mangroves as well as to create awareness amongst masses about the significance of mangroves and to support the nature.

Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea intrusion and sustainment of marine life, said the press statement.

However, these gifts of nature are diminishing in the face of economic development and demands for domestic needs. Being a major stakeholder of the maritime domain and realising the importance of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy took a major initiative to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast, added the statement.

CM takes notice of women's torture in Faisalabad, orders arrest of culprits

US denies any deal with Pakistan for Husain Haqqani's extradition

Nawaz weakened country, Imran only delivers long speeches: Zardari

Attack on vehicle near Attock leaves one dead, seven wounded

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s Abdus Salam Centre

Jang/Geo defamation case: Court orders Imran’s counsel to submit reply on May 15

Karachi heatwave made worse as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim unit trips

Imran alleges Nawaz had army’s help in 2013 elections

Pakistani developers secure second place at Facebook's F8 Hackathon

