Imran stands united with citizens of tribal areas: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry pictured during a press conference on Friday, May 4, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that his party chief Imran Khan stands united with the citizens of tribal areas.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the politician said that no one had paid any attention to what Waziristan citizens underwent post the 9/11 attacks in the United States.



He announced that Imran would hold a rally in Waziristan on May 11.

A day earlier, the PTI chief had spoken up against the decision of former president Pervez Musharraf to send the armed forces to Waziristan. He had said that people were always afraid to call out against the decision.

"I was called Taliban Khan when I spoke against the decision to conduct the military operation and sending our own army against our own people," Imran had said.

"It is a huge crime against to use your own forces on your own people," said Imran. "The reaction from the nation was harsh when on February 9, 2004, the army was sent to Waziristan...it should have been. I too will become a terrorist if you kill my family."

"It would have been our war if money had not been accepted from the United States but Pakistanis were not involved in the September 11 attack. This war created problems in Pakistan."

“When the decision to send the army to Waziristan was made, this [reaction from the citizens] was expected. The army didn’t know who was working for Taliban and who wasn’t; it investigated people on the basis of suspicion.”

“It was a huge oppression against the citizens of tribal areas and hardly anyone could have survived but those people are strong, they fared those tough times.”

Imran had further stressed the need to decide if the nation wanted to be played by the enemy.

“Now is the time when we have to decide whether we want to be used by the enemy and turn against the Pakistan Army,” he said.

“The country will not survive if the army does not,” he reiterated.