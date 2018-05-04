Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran stands united with citizens of tribal areas: Fawad

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry pictured during a press conference on Friday, May 4, 2018.  
 

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that his party chief Imran Khan stands united with the citizens of tribal areas. 

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the politician said that no one had paid any attention to what Waziristan citizens underwent post the 9/11 attacks in the United States. 

He announced that Imran would hold a rally in Waziristan on May 11. 

A day earlier, the PTI chief had spoken up against the decision of former president Pervez Musharraf to send the armed forces to Waziristan. He had said that people were always afraid to call out against the decision.

"I was called Taliban Khan when I spoke against the decision to conduct the military operation and sending our own army against our own people," Imran had said.

"It is a huge crime against to use your own forces on your own people," said Imran. "The reaction from the nation was harsh when on February 9, 2004, the army was sent to Waziristan...it should have been. I too will become a terrorist if you kill my family."

"It would have been our war if money had not been accepted from the United States but Pakistanis were not involved in the September 11 attack. This war created problems in Pakistan."

“When the decision to send the army to Waziristan was made, this [reaction from the citizens] was expected. The army didn’t know who was working for Taliban and who wasn’t; it investigated people on the basis of suspicion.”

“It was a huge oppression against the citizens of tribal areas and hardly anyone could have survived but those people are strong, they fared those tough times.”

Imran had further stressed the need to decide if the nation wanted to be played by the enemy.

“Now is the time when we have to decide whether we want to be used by the enemy and turn against the Pakistan Army,” he said.

“The country will not survive if the army does not,” he reiterated.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Better than before', Bokhari says after falling in London underground station

'Better than before', Bokhari says after falling in London underground station

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Next elections to be better for PML-N than 2013 polls: PM Abbasi

Next elections to be better for PML-N than 2013 polls: PM Abbasi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Chief of Turkish General Staff calls on CNS at Naval HQ

Chief of Turkish General Staff calls on CNS at Naval HQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
LHCBA setups a special committee for overseas Pakistanis

LHCBA setups a special committee for overseas Pakistanis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Who told Imran a big wicket was about to fall, questions Nawaz

Who told Imran a big wicket was about to fall, questions Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Provision of justice is judiciary’s basic responsibility: CJP

Provision of justice is judiciary’s basic responsibility: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Security forces recover large cache of arms from South Waziristan, Kohlu: ISPR

Security forces recover large cache of arms from South Waziristan, Kohlu: ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran has never respected women, alleges Tallal Chaudhry

Imran has never respected women, alleges Tallal Chaudhry

 Updated 5 hours ago
Those who haven’t lost anything won’t understand our pain: Bilawal

Those who haven’t lost anything won’t understand our pain: Bilawal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM