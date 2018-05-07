Asad Shafiq extends hundred before Northamptonshire keep Pakistan in field

Asad Shafiq. Photo: Getty Images

London: Asad Shafiq increased his overnight hundred before Pakistan were given a solid workout in the field by Northamptonshire on Sunday's third day of their final warm-up match ahead of next week's Test against Ireland.

Shafiq, who resumed on 135 not out, went on to compile an unbeaten 186 in a total of 428 at Northampton.

Having passed 150 and with only the last man for company, he hit three legside sixes.

Pakistan achieved a first-innings lead of 169 but it was a moot point whether, having had two days of their tour opener against Kent washed out, would have wanted to win this four-day fixture inside three.

But the decision was taken out of their hands by some determined Northamptonshire batting that included an unbeaten century from captain Rob Newton.

At stumps, the hosts were 240 for five in their second innings, with Pakistan paceman Rahat Ali having taken two wickets for 38 runs in nine overs.

Pakistan will provide the opposition when Ireland play their inaugural Test in a match starting in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday before returning across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.