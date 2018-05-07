Shadab, Shafiq guide Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Northamptonshire

Shadab Khan claimed his first 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket; Asad Shafiq hit an unbeaten 186

Shadab Khan struck again in the second innings to help Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory in a four-day tour match against Northamptonshire on Monday, in a big boost to the visiting side's confidence ahead of next week's Test against Ireland.

The spinner, who took six wickets in the first innings, bagged four more in return for 80 runs to claim his first 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Helped by Mohammad Abbas’ four for 62, the 19-year old helped restrict Northamptonshire to 301, giving Pakistan a bright chance of finishing the match on a winning note.

Pakistan, chasing 133 to win on the fourth and final day of the warm-up match, completed the target with nine wickets in hand. Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail stayed not out at 59 and 55, respectively, to see the team home.

Earlier, Asad Shafiq hit an unbeaten 186 to give Pakistan a first-innings lead of 169. A stout day of Northamptonshire batting followed, with their captain Rob Newton making 118 before Abbas lbwed him.

Pakistan will next play Ireland in the latter’s inaugural Test in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday, May 11 before returning across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.