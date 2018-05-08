Several injured in violent clashes between PPP, PTI workers in Karachi

KARACHI: The city's University Road and petrol pumps on it were opened to traffic and public, respectively, hours after workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had resorted to violence over a venue dispute for their May 12 rallies.

The two parties were at loggerheads after PTI and PPP announced to hold a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Workers belonging to both parties engaged in aerial firing and pelting stones at one another late Monday evening.

Two cars were set on fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal following a clash between workers of PTI and PPP in Karachi. Photo: Geo News

Local police then evacuated the ground after workers of both parties resorted to violence.

According to reports received by Geo News, a few police officials returned to the site of the incident but were unable to take control of the situation.

Traffic on the University Road was affected following the clash. Two cars were set on fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.



Clashing workers of PTI and PPP also vandalised motorcycles and cars parked at the Hakeem Saeed Ground premises in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity late Monday evening.



Clashing workers of PTI and PPP vandalized motorcycles and cars parked at the Hakeem Saeed Ground premises in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity late Monday evening. Photo: Geo News

PTI leader Naeemul Haq, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News, said PPP had on purpose requested the deputy commissioner for the same venue. "If PPP will create tension now, the same is likely in the upcoming elections," said Haq.

However, PPP leader Shehla Raza said her party had submitted a request for the venue on May 3. "We adopted a legal way to obtain the Hakeem Saeed Ground for our rally," she said. "If PTI wanted the ground, it should have submitted its request to the authorities in advance."

Prior row between party workers

Amid an ongoing row over the venue, workers from both the parties had come face to face at Hakeem Saeed Ground earlier today.

PPP workers chant slogans standing in front of PTI's vehicle. — Geo News screengrab

PPP activists had chanted slogans in front of a minibus brought at the venue by the PTI. In response, party songs were played aloud from the PTI's vehicle.

PTI member Ali Zaidi, meanwhile, had intervened to prevent a clash between supporters of the two parties.

"We were the first to announce a rally on May 12 and the PTI reserves the right to hold a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground," PTI Karachi chapter leader Firdous Naqvi said.

PPP's Saeed Ghani responded to Naqvi by maintaining that his party had taken permission for holding the rally.

"PTI's attitude is based on ignorance and bullying," slammed Ghani.