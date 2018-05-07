Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

ISLAMABAD: Dr Mohammad Suleman Khan has been appointed as the new chief of Pakistan’s civilian intelligence arm, Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Suleman Khan has been named as the Director General of IB, read a notification issued on Monday.

He was promoted from basic pay scale 21 to 22 by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last week, and was widely believed to be the choice for the intelligence agency’s top job.

Suleman Khan is currently performing duties on deputation in IB. He is the agency’s head as Joint Director for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He is replacing Aftab Sultan, a retired officer of the police service who headed the agency since June 7, 2013 and retired last month.