PPP's Shehla Raza says was not aware PTI workers were armed

KARACHI: None of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers knew that the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were armed or that they could resort to such actions, the deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly said Monday night.

"I can assure everyone that I was there at the scene when this confrontation took place," she said in a telephonic interview with Geo News.



Raza, who is associated with the PPP, went on to say that the PTI should have submitted a request if they had wished to hold a rally in the Hakeem Saeed Ground.

"We had asked the deputy commissioner if he had received a request from any political party to hold a rally in Hakeem Saeed Ground," she explained.

Upon being told that there was none, "we submitted our request for Hakeem Saeed Ground after checking the records", she said.

Earlier, while speaking to media, Raza had said that the construction for the May 12 rally is set to commence on Tuesday.



"We will be showing solidarity with the martyrs of May 12," she noted.

Raza further said the PTI workers need to understand the meaning of insaf (justice) — a word that is central to their party's name.

"The PTI workers often make U-turns after making announcements," she commented.