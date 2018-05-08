Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan. Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan has said that use of violence by Pakistan Peoples Party reflected their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Imran stated that PTI workers were at their camp when PPP attacked them.

He has therefore demanded the Sindh government take action against ‘those who used violence against their workers’.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bukhari has also issued a statement, blaming PTI for the violent clashes.

The PPP leader has said that PTI leaders consider themselves above the law.

Bukhari has also accused PTI of wanting to disrupt the law and order situation, stating that Imran was promoting extremism in the society.

The clashes between PTI and PPP in Karachi started Monday night over holding public gatherings at the same site – Hakeem Saeed Ground in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Workers of both the parties opened fire in the air and pelted stones at each other.

Clashing workers of PTI and PPP also vandalised motorcycles and cars parked at the Hakeem Saeed Ground premises.

Following the clashes, a senior vice president of PTI, Ali Haider Zaidi, said PPP workers opened direct fire on their camp in Karachi’s Hakeem Saeed Ground.

The PTI leader claimed that PPP workers pelted stones at their party workers. He added that Najmi Alam had called 70 or 80 suspects of the infamous Lyari gang war to attack the PTI workers.

“Najmi Alam, who was intoxicated, had brought Akram Tunari roam around, pointing pistols at people,” he said.

“Saeed Ghani and an intoxicated Najmi Alam created this dispute here. We went to have tea and they attacked the camp during our absence.”

On the other hand, PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani said PTI was to hold a rally at Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum on May 7, but set up its camp across PPP’s in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The clashes that resulted wounded 21 of PPP workers, claimed Ghani.

The PPP leader said he would not deny that his party members also threw stones, but only as a defensive, retaliatory act.

Amid an ongoing row over the venue, workers from both the parties had come face to face at Hakeem Saeed Ground earlier on May 7.

PPP activists had chanted slogans in front of a minibus brought at the venue by the PTI. In response, party songs were played aloud from the PTI's vehicle.