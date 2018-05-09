Sonam’s husband wears sneakers to his wedding and desis are losing it

The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood style icon Sonam Kapoor and long-term boyfriend Anand Ahuja was attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood industry.

Everyone dressed their best, and so did Sonam, who his known for her uber-fashionista image. And her husband? He wore sneakers to the wedding!



How did the Twitter-sphere take it? Here’s how.

Some praised the "business-like" thought process of both to promote their respective brands.

Others complimented their compatibility and allowing each other to be themselves.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot today in a traditional Sikh ceremony. She looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil, while Anand Ahuja looked dapper dressed in a golden sherwani.

The Bollywood actor married Ahuja at her aunt's Bandra bungalow.