Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Sonam’s husband wears sneakers to his wedding and desis are losing it

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 09, 2018

The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood style icon Sonam Kapoor and long-term boyfriend Anand Ahuja was attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood industry.

Everyone dressed their best, and so did Sonam, who his known for her uber-fashionista image. And her husband? He wore sneakers to the wedding!

How did the Twitter-sphere take it? Here’s how.

Some praised the "business-like" thought process of both to promote their respective brands.

Others complimented their compatibility and allowing each other to be themselves.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot today in a traditional Sikh ceremony. She looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil, while Anand Ahuja looked dapper dressed in a golden sherwani.

The Bollywood actor married Ahuja at her aunt's Bandra bungalow. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are married

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are married

 Updated 21 minutes ago
FBR reportedly sends tax evasion notice to Saba Qamar

FBR reportedly sends tax evasion notice to Saba Qamar

 Updated 33 minutes ago
French Embassy wishes luck to Mahira for representing Pakistan at Cannes

French Embassy wishes luck to Mahira for representing Pakistan at Cannes

Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Abbas to star in British feature film

Imran Abbas to star in British feature film

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Iron Man' suit worn by Robert Downey Jr stolen

'Iron Man' suit worn by Robert Downey Jr stolen

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chris Brown named in sexual assault lawsuit

Chris Brown named in sexual assault lawsuit

 Updated 6 hours ago
WATCH: Ranveer, SRK dance their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

WATCH: Ranveer, SRK dance their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

Updated 18 hours ago
Your complete guide to the royal wedding

Your complete guide to the royal wedding

 Updated 24 hours ago
Scandal, women power and bans as Cannes festival opens

Scandal, women power and bans as Cannes festival opens

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM