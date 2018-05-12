Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 12, 2018

 Mahira Khan poses on the Croisette. Photo: Reuters

Mahira Khan is known for her classic casual style and the actor remained true to it as she stunned upon touching down in Cannes.

Dressed in a floral pant suit, the actor posed for the camera next to the French Riviera.

Mahira Khan poses on the Croisette. Photo: Reuters
Mahira Khan poses on the Croisette. Photo: Reuters

She also shared a picture on Instagram of her soaking up the sun at Cannes.

Mahira is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2018 as the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L’Oreal Paris.

The actor will reportedly walk the Cannes red carpet on May 15.

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L’Oreal are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai.

Earlier while addressing a press conference regarding her Cannes appearance, Mahira had said, “I am excited but also very nervous.”

When asked what she will be wearing to what is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year, Mahira revealed that she still does not know.

“I have no idea what I’m going to be wearing and it is all just getting decided as of now. The only thing I’m very worried about is that the Cannes red carpet is one of the longest red carpets in the world and I hope I do not trip and fall,” she said.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

 Updated an hour ago
Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

 Updated 5 hours ago
Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

 Updated 5 hours ago
Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

 Updated 8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

 Updated yesterday
#MeToo only scary till you say it: Meesha Shafi

#MeToo only scary till you say it: Meesha Shafi

 Updated yesterday
Sonam Kapoor can't wait to hang out with Mahira at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor can't wait to hang out with Mahira at Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Harvey Weinstein's wife lifts lid on scandal

Harvey Weinstein's wife lifts lid on scandal

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM