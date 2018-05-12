Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

Mahira Khan poses on the Croisette. Photo: Reuters

Mahira Khan is known for her classic casual style and the actor remained true to it as she stunned upon touching down in Cannes.

Dressed in a floral pant suit, the actor posed for the camera next to the French Riviera.

She also shared a picture on Instagram of her soaking up the sun at Cannes.

Mahira is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2018 as the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L’Oreal Paris.



The actor will reportedly walk the Cannes red carpet on May 15.

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L’Oreal are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai.

Earlier while addressing a press conference regarding her Cannes appearance, Mahira had said, “I am excited but also very nervous.”

When asked what she will be wearing to what is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year, Mahira revealed that she still does not know.

“I have no idea what I’m going to be wearing and it is all just getting decided as of now. The only thing I’m very worried about is that the Cannes red carpet is one of the longest red carpets in the world and I hope I do not trip and fall,” she said.