Tuesday May 15 2018
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry criticises PM Abbasi, calls for another NSC meeting

Web Desk

Tuesday May 15, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and urged that a second National Security Council (NSC) meeting be called. 

“An accountability court probing into corruption allegations against Nawaz Sharif is about to announce its judgement so the former premier is involving international powers to take the spotlight away from the cases,” Chaudhry said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Criticising Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s comments on former premier Nawaz’s statements on 2008 Mumbai attacks, Chaudhry said, “PM Abbasi instead of supporting the state is proving himself to be a Nawaz loyalist.”

“PM Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should distance themselves from Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

The PTI leader further said, "It is unfortunate that the government is also part of  anti-Pakistan statement."

Chaudhry called for an investigation into ‘Dawn Leaks’ saga as well as Nawaz’s policy on India in the past.

“There should be another meeting of the NSC,” he further urged.

The PTI leader added that if his party’s calls for elections following Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017 judgement were adhered to then there would not have a political vacuum in the country.

National security shouldn't be put at stake for political point-scoring, urges PM

PM Abbasi was responding to criticism by NA opposition members over Nawaz's controversial statement on Mumbai attacks

“If a three-time prime minister is removed from his post over corruption allegations and he calls for a commission then it only means that he is either extremely incapable or he wants to drag the matter on,” Chaudhry concluded.

Earlier today, Nawaz had said outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him that Monday's statement after the National Security Committee meeting is worrisome and frightening, adding that it is based on misunderstandings.

The NSC, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had termed Nawaz's statement "incorrect and misleading".

"The participants [of the NSC] observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities," a statement issued by the PM Office had said.

Following the NSC statement, Abbasi had clarified at a press conference that Nawaz's remarks were misquoted in the media. 

