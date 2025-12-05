Two-month-old girl allegedly killed by parents in Mianwali

A representational image of a person holding the hand of a newborn baby. — AFP/File

Police say couple were upset over birth of second daughter.

Infant allegedly submerged in water tank inside house: police.

Father arrested; mother currently on the run, say police.

MIANWALI: A two-month-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her parents in the Harnoli area, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said that the infant, Palwasha, born only two months ago, was murdered because her parents were unhappy at the birth of another daughter.

According to police investigators, the couple allegedly drowned the child in a household water tank. Police later arrested the baby’s father.

A murder case has been registered against the parents by the state with Syed Anwar, ASI Harnoli Police Station as the complainant. Efforts are under way to arrest the mother, who is currently on the run.

Police said the father, Shahzad, confessed to the crime during questioning, telling officers that he committed the crime at the behest of his wife. He revealed that he had been “hoping for a son” and did not want another daughter.

Officers described the killing as a deeply disturbing incident and said the investigation would be carried out with “complete seriousness”. They added that the child’s body had been taken for post-mortem examination as part of medico-legal formalities.