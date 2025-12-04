Sindh launches e-marking system to minimise errors in examination results

Students are solving their question papers during pre-entry test in Hyderabad. — APP/File

Aiming to digitise the marking system across all educational institutions in the province, the Sindh government on Thursday introduced an e-marking system to minimise errors in the assessment of students’ examination papers.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo inaugurated the e-marking system during the 183rd two-day meeting, organised in collaboration with the Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Sindh Boards Committee of Chairmen (SBCC).

“We want to establish an examination system in Sindh’s education boards that is not only compatible with modern requirements but also transparent, reliable and fully digital,” Rahoo said while addressing the meeting.

He added that promoting e-marking and digitisation across all boards remains one of the provincial government’s priorities, with the objective of providing modern tools and ensuring access to quality education for every child.

Rahoo noted that e-marking had already been successfully implemented in Sindh’s education boards, and authorities planned to expand the system to other boards by next year.

“We are taking all possible steps to make examination results transparent, to control issues such as paper leaks and to eliminate plagiarism,” the minister said. “Improving the examination system is our collective responsibility, and it is encouraging that all boards are united in this regard.”

The minister also vowed action against a professor of Shah Abdul Latif University over continuous absences.

Meanwhile, regarding staff appointments at the university’s Khairpur campus, he said the relevant court order would be implemented.

Rahoo added that efforts were under way to make the Karachi University research centre autonomous, with all stakeholders being taken into confidence.

He further said that the appointments of permanent examination controllers and secretaries in Sindh boards would be finalised soon.