Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Top US Senate intelligence Democrat backs Trump CIA nominee

By
REUTERS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Gina Haspel, US President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files
 

WASHINGTON: The top Democrat on the US Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday he would support President Donald Trump’s nominee to be CIA director, Gina Haspel, all but ensuring her confirmation as the first woman to lead the spy agency.

Senator Mark Warner said it had been a “difficult decision,” but cited Haspel’s 33-year career at the CIA and support from its workforce and past intelligence community leaders.

“Most importantly, I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the President if ordered to do something illegal or immoral — like a return to torture,” Warner said in a statement.

In a letter to Warner dated Monday, Haspel said the CIA should not have undertaken a past harsh interrogation program, which has been a focus of debate over her confirmation.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is due to vote on Wednesday on whether to approve Haspel. With Warner’s support, she is expected to have the backing of all eight committee Republicans and at least two of the seven Democrats.

Despite criticism — including from Republican Senators Rand Paul and John McCain — because of past ties to the CIA’s former rendition, detention and interrogation activities, Haspel is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate next week.

At least three other Democrats, all up for re-election this year in Republican-leaning states, have also said they support Haspel. On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota announced she would be a “yes.”

Haspel pledged at her confirmation hearing that she would never restart the program, in place after the 9/11 attacks but did not go as far as saying it should not have been started.

Haspel in 2002 served as station chief in Thailand, where the CIA conducted interrogations at a secret prison using methods including waterboarding, widely viewed as torture.

Three years later, she drafted a cable ordering the destruction of videotapes of those interrogations.

“While I won’t condemn those that made those hard calls, and I have noted the valuable intelligence collected, the program ultimately did damage to our officers and our standing in the world,” Haspel said in the letter.

“With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior Agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken. The United States must be an example to the rest of the world, and I support that,” Haspel said.

Comments

More From World:

Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Two dead in Nepal plane crash

Two dead in Nepal plane crash

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Japan passes law to get more women into politics

Japan passes law to get more women into politics

 Updated an hour ago
Bangladesh ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted bail in graft case

Bangladesh ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted bail in graft case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Gaza blockade must end immediately, says Hamas leader

Gaza blockade must end immediately, says Hamas leader

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rohingya Muslims face difficult Ramazan in refugee camps

Rohingya Muslims face difficult Ramazan in refugee camps

 Updated 2 hours ago
India's toy carvers threatened by deforestation

India's toy carvers threatened by deforestation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tourists soak up royal wedding fever

Tourists soak up royal wedding fever

 Updated 4 hours ago
19 dead in India as Banaras flyover collapses

19 dead in India as Banaras flyover collapses

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM