Gaza blockade must end immediately, says Hamas leader

Tear gas rains down on Palestinian protesters in Gaza on Monday. Photo: Getty Images

GAZA STRIP: Hamas Minister of Health and Information Bassem Naeem remarked that the blockade of the Gaza strip by Israel forces must end immediately and unconditionally.

While speaking to Geo News, he shared that two more Palestinians have been martyred and 400 injured in the ongoing violence by Israel forces.

Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border after the high-profile opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem raised the tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.

As many as 60 protesters have been killed and more than 3,000 injured either by live gunfire, tear gas or other means.

The bloodshed drew calls for restraint from some countries, including France and Britain, and stronger criticism from others, with Turkey calling it “a massacre”.

Naeem remarked that thousands of Palestinians are still present at the Israel border. “The protest will continue till Gaza’s blockade persists,” he added. Naeem further claimed that Israel knowingly targeted two journalists.