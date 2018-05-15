Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 15 2018
Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

Tuesday May 15, 2018

A second Palestinian was martyred by Israeli fire Tuesday, May 15, 2018, the health ministry in the strip announced, a day after 60 people were killed in the worst violence in years. Photo: File 
 

GAZA CITY: A second Palestinian was martyred by Israeli fire Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip announced, a day after 60 people were killed in the worst violence in years.

The ministry said the man, who was not named, was killed east of Bureij in central Gaza as sporadic clashes broke out. Tuesday's protests and clashes were far smaller than the previous day's.

Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

At least 2,400 have been wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war

Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

UN Security Council emergency meeting underway to discuss Gaza violence

Palestinians gathered on Tuesday for fresh protests along the Gaza border, a day after Israeli forces killed dozens there as the US embassy opened in Jerusalem on what was the conflict’s bloodiest day in years.

Global condemnations poured in after the death toll reached 60.

Palestinians on Tuesday marked the Nakba, or "catastrophe", commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

It came a day after the United States transferred its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem in a move that infuriated the Palestinians and was widely condemned.

Most of the 60 Gazans martyred Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the ministry said.

At least 2,400 others were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

Some funerals were held on Monday, while others were taking place Tuesday.

