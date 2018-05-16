Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
AFP

Ghani apologises after Afghan air strike kills 30 children

By
AFP

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apologised Wednesday, May 16, 2018 to the families of civilians, mainly children, killed when the country´s air force sprayed an outdoor religious gathering with rockets and machine gun fire last month. Photo: File
2

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apologised Wednesday to the families of civilians, mainly children, killed when the country´s air force sprayed an outdoor religious gathering with rockets and machine gun fire last month.

The April 2 airstrike on a ceremony attended by hundreds of men and boys in Dasht-e-Archi district — a Taliban stronghold in the northern province of Kunduz — left at least 36 people dead including 30 children, a United Nations investigation has shown.

Seventy-one people were wounded, including 51 children, it said, adding that it had "credible information" the tolls could be even higher.

Originally the government and military had said the Afghan Air Force targeted a Taliban base where senior members of the group were planning attacks.

The defence ministry initially denied any civilians had been hurt, then claimed the Taliban had shot them.

On Wednesday Ghani met families as well as local elders and apologised, a statement from the presidential palace said.

"(T)he difference between evildoers and a legitimate government is that a legitimate government apologises for the mistakes made," he said, according to the statement.

He also vowed that the government would pay compensation to the families, and build a minaret in memory of the victims as well as a mosque for the region. The statement gave no further details.

The UN investigators could not confirm if the casualties were all civilians or whether Taliban leaders had been present at the time of the air strike. They have called for further investigations.

The government has sent two teams to conduct an investigation into the incident but so far neither team has "publicly reported their findings", the UN said. 

Comments

More From World:

US Senate panel releases documents from probe into Trump Tower meeting

US Senate panel releases documents from probe into Trump Tower meeting

 Updated an hour ago
Hurriyat leaders call for strike on Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir

Hurriyat leaders call for strike on Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir

 Updated an hour ago
Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, two days after US move

Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, two days after US move

 Updated 3 hours ago
UN nuclear test watchdog stands ready to visit North Korea

UN nuclear test watchdog stands ready to visit North Korea

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israeli ambassador exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts

Israeli ambassador exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Janjua to attend SCO meeting in Beijing to discuss security cooperation

Janjua to attend SCO meeting in Beijing to discuss security cooperation

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump in Ramazan message notes 'richness Muslims add to religious tapestry of America'

Trump in Ramazan message notes 'richness Muslims add to religious tapestry of America'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canadian PM Trudeau wishes 'Ramazan Mubarak' to Muslims worldwide

Canadian PM Trudeau wishes 'Ramazan Mubarak' to Muslims worldwide

 Updated 11 hours ago
Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM