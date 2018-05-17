Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 17 2018
GEO NEWS

Brothers-in-law allegedly kill woman, three children in Shikarpur

GEO NEWS

Thursday May 17, 2018

SHIKARPUR: Bodies of a woman and her three children were found in sacks outside their house in New Faujdari area of Shikarpur early Thursday morning.

The deceased, including the woman’s 26-year-old daughter and two sons aged six and eight, have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The deceased’s husband, identified as Ali Nawaz, claimed that his brothers—Shah Nawaz and Muhammad Nawaz— were responsible for the heinous act, adding that his family was kidnapped by them on Tuesday.

He remarked that he had filed a complaint against his brothers but the police failed to take any step.

The SSP said that Shah Nawaz, his wife and son have been arrested over Ali’s complaint, adding that it seems as if the incident occurred from a family dispute.

A case has been registered and further investigation is currently under way. 

