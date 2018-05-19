Who was the best dressed at royal wedding?

It won’t be wrong to assume that the royal wedding of Prince Harry to US actress Meghan Markle was one of the most-hyped events of the century. The wedding ceremony was held today with much oomph and aplomb, where the guests were no lesser than a vision in their apt-for-the-royal-event attires.

It is a tough call to describe any of the guests as the best dressed in the event, where most of the guests showed up dressed to the nines.

The major couples that stole the show were: George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal, footballer David Bechkam and his designer wife Victoria.



Designer Victoria Beckham, who is a fashionista in her own right, wore a dark navy blue dress and contrasting red pumps.



Amal Clooney was seen donning a Stella McCartney dress in Yellow/ Marigold shade, whereas, her actor husband wore a light grey suit.

Apart from couples, Oprah Winfrey, Bollywood actress and Meghan’s friend Priyanka Chopra also made an elegant appearance.



Priyanka wore a lavender-coloured dress with a matching hat, whereas media anchor Winfrey wore a pale pink Stella McCartney ensemble.

Sports icon Serena Williams wore a Versace dress in light pink shade, accompanied by her husband.

Apart from actors, royal relative Kitty Spencer wore an emerald dress with floral design and orange velvet pumps.

Meghan’s mom was no less enthusiastic and proud on her daughter’s big day, flaunting a pale green Oscar de la Renta ensemble.

Who do you think was the best-dressed guest at the royal wedding?