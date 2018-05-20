Ramazan Cricket – An industry worth millions of rupees!

This year, Karachi is hosting several Ramzan tournaments, noted among them are being played at Moin Khan Cricket Academy, Aga Khan Gymkhana, Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium, Naya Nazimabad Ground and Karachi Gymkhana. Photo: File

Every year, with the arrival of holy month of Ramazan, Karachi — the city of lights — finds itself hosting Ramazan cricket tournaments.

This year despite the scorching heat in the city, Karachiites are continuing this three-decade-old tradition.



This time around Karachi is hosting several Ramazan tournaments, noted among them are being played at Moin Khan Cricket Academy, Aga Khan Gymkhana, Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium, Naya Nazimabad Ground and Karachi Gymkhana.

As part of these major tournaments, at least 20 small level tournaments are also being played in the city, bringing the cricket competitions on streets to above fifty.

For many, these tournaments are just entertainment, but they provide a good source of income to thousands of people, who, eagerly await these tournaments.

It is, in fact, this festivity of Ramazan cricket that has become an industry of tens of millions of rupees.

At least 1500 cricketers from all over the country participate in these tournaments.

A cricketer, at an average, earns around Rs70,000 to Rs150,000 and even more playing in these tournaments. These players get additional bonuses if the teams they represent wins the tournament.

“Ramazan tournaments are very good opportunity for all the players. These matches not only provide a good practice opportunity but also give a chance to earn good money before Eid,” says Kamran Akmal who is representing State Bank in the tournament.

Akmal also added the players don’t go to England anymore. Instead, they prefer to play cricket in Karachi and earn money here.

Major teams, like the Karachi-based Omar Associates, participate in every major tournament in Karachi.

According to an official of Omar Associates, their Ramazan tournament expenses are between five million to ten million rupees.

“We pay handsome amounts to our cricketers, depending on the players’ caliber, then we pay participating fees at different tournaments, which between Rs200,000 to Rs500,00 per tournament," the official added.

According to Omar Associates’ manager Azam Khan, they also pay hotel and travel expenses along with the cricket kits the players' don during the tournament.

Low budget hotels are also among the beneficiaries of Ramazan tournaments in Karachi. Cricketers from other cities who come to Karachi stay there during the duration of the tournament.

Along with the hotels, transport providers are also among those who find Ramazan tournaments as a big opportunity to earn their livelihood.

According to another team official, the transport budget per match is around Rs5,000.

“If we play around 30 matches per season, then our overall transport budget raises to more than Rs. 150,000,” he added.

These tournaments also provide local scorers, umpires, and referees with an opportunity to earn handsome money before Eid. A match officiating team member (scorer, umpire, or referee) can officiate up to 45 to 50 matches during these tournaments.

According to the organisers, a scorer can charge up to Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 per match. An umpire usually charges around Rs2000 to Rs3500 per match and a match referee usually gets around Rs2,500.

Another industry among the beneficiaries of the tournaments are the cricket kit-providers.

“Usually, a kit costs around Rs1800, depending on what type of quality you’re providing to the teams. At an estimate, more than 1500 kits are prepared during Ramazan, added Khan.

These Ramzan tournaments are also a good opportunity for different corporate firms for marketing.

Several firms are now sponsoring teams while others are sponsoring tournaments.

Food suppliers also benefit from these tournaments.

According to a Muhammad Gul who is a team vendor from the Nazimabad locality, as the sale of tea and paratha increases four times as the players stay out all night till sehri.

Nadeem Omar the newly elected president of Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) says, these tournaments are a part of Karachi's identity.

This year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to regulate all the Ramazan tournaments imposing a hefty fee of Rs500,000 to Rs1,500,000.

