Sunday May 20 2018
Saudi Arabia intercepts another Houthi-fired ballistic missile

Sunday May 20, 2018

Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Files

RIYADH: Saudi defence forces intercepted and destroyed on Saturday a ballistic missile that, according to the spokesperson of the Kingdom's coalition, was fired by Iran backed Houthis towards civilian localities of the Khamis Mushait city, Arab media reported.

As per Khaleej Times, which quoted Colonel Turki Almalki, the spokesperson, the missile was fired "from Saada governorate in Yemen", while another — also in the same direction — landed in the desert area.

"The ballistic missile was intercepted at exactly 6.14pm Riyadh time," Almalki said, according to the publication.

"The Saudi Royal Air Defence Forces spotted another missile that landed in an uninhabited desert. Thankfully there were no reports of any damage until the time this statement was issued," he added.

The "hostile action" was "in clear defiance of UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231 in order to undermine the security of Saudi Arabia, the region, and the international community", Almalki noted.

"The firing of ballistic missiles at populated towns and villages is contrary to international humanitarian law."

