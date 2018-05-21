Here's how you can identify and prevent a heat stroke

Monday May 21, 2018
As Karachi swelters with temperature in the metropolis soaring to 41-42 degrees Celsius, residents have been advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors to prevent a heat stroke.
With Karachi expected to remain hot and dry this entire week, we take a look at the symptoms of a heat stroke and measures that can be taken to prevent it.
Heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures -- usually in combination with dehydration -- which leads to failure of the body's temperature control system.
Those suffering from heatstroke may exhibit signs and symptoms such as:
- High temperature but without sweating
- Throbbing headache
- Dizziness and light-headedness
- Lack of sweating despite the heat
- Red, hot, and dry skin
- Muscle weakness or cramps
- Nausea and vomiting
- Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
- Rapid, shallow breathing
- Behavioural changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
- Seizures
- Unconsciousness
Here are some measures you can take to shield yourself from a heat stroke:
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat or cap
- Use sunscreen
- Take frequent showers
Comments