Here's how you can identify and prevent a heat stroke

As Karachi swelters with temperature in the metropolis soaring to 41-42 degrees Celsius, residents have been advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors to prevent a heat stroke.



With Karachi expected to remain hot and dry this entire week, we take a look at the symptoms of a heat stroke and measures that can be taken to prevent it.

What is a heat stroke?

Heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures -- usually in combination with dehydration -- which leads to failure of the body's temperature control system.

What are the symptoms of a heat stroke?

A heatstroke patient being shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Mercury reached 43°C as the dreaded heat wave returns to the country's industrial hub. Photo: Online

Those suffering from heatstroke may exhibit signs and symptoms such as:

- High temperature but without sweating

- Throbbing headache

- Dizziness and light-headedness

- Lack of sweating despite the heat

- Red, hot, and dry skin

- Muscle weakness or cramps

- Nausea and vomiting

- Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

- Rapid, shallow breathing

- Behavioural changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

- Seizures

- Unconsciousness

How to prevent a heat stroke

Motorists have covered their heads with a cloth to avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hot weather in Karachi. Photo: Online

Here are some measures you can take to shield yourself from a heat stroke:

- Avoid strenuous activity

- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

- Wear a wide-brimmed hat or cap

- Use sunscreen

- Take frequent showers