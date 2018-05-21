Can't connect right now! retry
UNDP report showing Punjab ahead of other provinces was based on 2005-2013: Khattak

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday said a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report which showed Punjab leading on the human development index was based on the time period between 2005 to 2013.

“Since yesterday a drama has been ongoing regarding UNDP’s report. I also saw that report and people should read it carefully as its findings are based on the time period between 2005 to 2013,” Khattak said while addressing an inaugural ceremony of a motorway project in Swabi.

“A lot of reports have been published in the last five years during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government which showed KP on top,” the provincial chief minister added.

Punjab fares much better than other provinces in human development

Lahore ranks the highest on Human Development Index in Pakistan

On Sunday, a UNDP report titled ‘Pakistan National Human Development Report 2017: Unleashing the Potential of a Young Pakistan’, revealed that Punjab fares better than other provinces on the HDI (a composite index measuring average achievement in three basic dimensions of human development—a long and healthy life, knowledge and a decent standard of living). 

Among the provinces, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir come under high medium human development, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under medium human development. On the other hand, very low human development was noted in Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Balochistan, while Gilgit Baltistan fell under low medium human development.

Responding to criticism, Khattak said, “You may talk about our failures as much as you want but don’t forget the good we have done either.”

Taking a hit at opponents, the KP chief minister said, “Our opponents question what PTI has done in the last five years and they will find out during the upcoming general elections.”

“We brought provincial institutions in order,” he added.

“Politicians come and give statements every day but they do not know how to fix the system. I pray that their mindset changes,” Khattak concluded.

