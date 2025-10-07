 
US envoy welcomes Islamabad-Washington's growing ties

Acting Ambassador Baker meets Minister Bilal Kayani to discuss bilateral cooperation

October 07, 2025

The Acting Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Natalie E Baker, meets Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani in Islamabad, on October 7, 2025. —
ISLAMABAD: The Acting Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Natalie E Baker, has welcomed the growing partnership between Islamabad and Washington during a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, economic cooperation, and efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Minister Kayani briefed the US envoy on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for economic stability and sustainable growth, outlining key government reforms to modernise Pakistan Railways and improve its efficiency.

Ambassador Baker appreciated Pakistan’s reform agenda and expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-US collaboration, especially in the areas of trade, investment, and development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular engagement and agreed to continue joint efforts to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

