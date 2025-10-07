 
British police officer's lost belongings recovered by Karachi police

Officer Duncan Woray misplaced jacket with cash, cards, and documents

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
October 07, 2025

Airport SHO Kaleem Moosa (left) poses with British police officer Duncan Woray in Karachi, in a photo released on October 7, 2025. — Karachi police
KARACHI: Karachi Airport Police recovered the lost jacket and belongings of British police officer Duncan Woray, who had arrived in the city on leave with his Pakistani wife.

Airport SHO Kaleem Moosa told Geo News that Woray landed in Karachi on October 5 via flight QR610. After completing immigration and customs formalities, he left the terminal and departed from the parking area in a vehicle.

Later in the evening, the officer reported to the Airport Police that he had accidentally left his jacket on a luggage trolley in the parking area. The jacket contained keys, British pounds, his UK Police Service ID card, and other important cards and documents.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police immediately launched a search operation. The jacket and all its contents were successfully recovered and handed back safely to Officer Woray.

The British officer appreciated the swift and efficient response of the Karachi Airport Police and commended their professionalism.

