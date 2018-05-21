Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 21 2018
EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing

Monday May 21, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US May 1, 2018. 
BRUSSELS: A European Parliament meeting on Tuesday with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast live, parliamentary officials and the company said on Monday after controversy over plans for a closed-door hearing.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani, who was criticized by legislators and some senior EU officials over arrangements for the discussion on public privacy concerns, tweeted that it was “great news” that Zuckerberg had agreed to a live web stream.

A Facebook spokeswoman said: “We’re looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be live streamed.”

Zuckerberg, who founded the US social media giant, will be in Europe to defend the company after scandal over its sale of personal data to a British political consultancy which worked on US President Donald Trump’s election campaign, among others.

He will meet Tajani and leaders of parties in the European Parliament in Brussels from 6:15 pm (12.15 pm ET/1615 GMT) on Tuesday.

He is also due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

Facebook's Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

