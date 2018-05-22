Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
Web Desk

National Economic Council focuses on infrastructure, energy agenda

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) discussed a seven-point agenda pertaining to the country’s infrastructure and power generation capability, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the ECNEC meeting at PM House in Islamabad.

Delving into details regarding the agenda of the meeting, sources had said the committee was expected to approve the installation of a double circuit transmission line for the 220kilovolt (kV) Mastung sub-station .

“Approval was also to be given for the purchase of land for Islamabad Institute of Development Economics as well as for Pakistan’s first centre of neurosciences at PIMS hospital in Islamabad,” sources said.

Other projects which were considered for approval included power supply from and modernisation of barrages, including Sukkur and Kohtri barrages, the sources added.

“Provision of basic health services to people on the grass-root level as well as hydro-power projects initiated in the country also came under discussion,” the sources further said.

Neelum-Jhelum hydro-electric power project PC-1’s fourth revised plan was also be presented to the committee, they added.


Comments

More From Business:

Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9bn deal

Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9bn deal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

 Updated yesterday
Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

 Updated yesterday
German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

 Updated 2 days ago
EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

 Updated 2 days ago
China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

 Updated 2 days ago
Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

 Updated 3 days ago
Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

 Updated 4 days ago
Uber scraps mandatory arbitration clause for sexual harassment claims

Uber scraps mandatory arbitration clause for sexual harassment claims

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM