National Economic Council focuses on infrastructure, energy agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) discussed a seven-point agenda pertaining to the country’s infrastructure and power generation capability, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the ECNEC meeting at PM House in Islamabad.

Delving into details regarding the agenda of the meeting, sources had said the committee was expected to approve the installation of a double circuit transmission line for the 220kilovolt (kV) Mastung sub-station .

“Approval was also to be given for the purchase of land for Islamabad Institute of Development Economics as well as for Pakistan’s first centre of neurosciences at PIMS hospital in Islamabad,” sources said.

Other projects which were considered for approval included power supply from and modernisation of barrages, including Sukkur and Kohtri barrages, the sources added.

“Provision of basic health services to people on the grass-root level as well as hydro-power projects initiated in the country also came under discussion,” the sources further said.

Neelum-Jhelum hydro-electric power project PC-1’s fourth revised plan was also be presented to the committee, they added.



