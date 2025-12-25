Pakistan, ADB sign $730m agreements for power infrastructure, SOE transformation

Economic Affairs Division Secretary Muhammad Humair Karim and Asian Development Bank Country Director Emma Fan are signing agreements between Pakistan and ADB on December 25, 2025. — PID

$330m deal for Second Power Transmission Strengthening Project.

$400m financing for Accelerating SOE Transformation Program.

ADB’s Emma Fan lauds Pakistan’s reform initiatives.



Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed financing agreements for two major initiatives involving a combined amount of $730 million, aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s power infrastructure and advancing reforms in the public sector.

The agreements cover the Second Power Transmission Strengthening Project, with financing of $330 million, and the Accelerating State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Transformation Program, amounting to $400 million, read a statement issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Muhammad Humair Karim expressed appreciation for ADB’s role as a trusted development partner and its continued support to Pakistan in advancing critical infrastructure and governance reforms.

He highlighted that the transmission project will enable reliable evacuation of 2,300 MW from upcoming hydropower projects, relieve overloading of existing transmission lines and enhance resilience under contingency conditions.

The secretary added that the SOE transformation program will strengthen compliance with the SOE Act, 2023 and SOE Policy 2023, besides improving operational efficiency, particularly focusing on the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The secretary emphasised that both initiatives are transformative in nature as the transmission project will secure Pakistan’s energy future by strengthening the backbone of the national grid, whereas the SOE Program will enhance transparency, efficiency sustainability of state-owned enterprises nationwide.

ADB Country Director Emma Fan expressed appreciation for the government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to these initiatives.

She emphasised upon significance of the transmission project in strengthening energy infrastructure.

She highlighted the significance of SOEs transformation programme comes at a critical time in Pakistan and it will further strengthen the reform efforts of the government.

Both sides expressed their commitment to effectively utilise the financing for successful and timely completion of the two initiatives.