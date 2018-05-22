CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice on Tuesday of woman brick-kiln worker allegedly tortured to death for demanding salary from her owner in Pakpattan. Photo: file

PAKPATTAN: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice on Tuesday of woman brick-kiln worker allegedly tortured to death for demanding salary from her owner in Pakpattan.

The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report from the Inspector General Punjab Police over the incident.

The deceased, identified as Nasreen Bibi, wife of Yaqoob, was reportedly killed by the kiln owner Zareef Khan at Chak Dhokku Chishti.

On the day of the incident, the woman demanded her wage, which infuriated the accused kiln owner. Later, Zareef and his clerk Saleem allegedly tortured her severely and closed her in a room where she died four days ago, police said. The body was found on Monday.

Meanwhile, labourers also staged a demonstration at Nagina Chowk and demanded action against the accused persons.