Mercury to cross 40°C again as Karachi heatwave continues

People cool off at a water supply pipeline in Karachi on May 22, 2018. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The sweltering heatwave will continue to grip the metropolis on Wednesday, with maximum temperature hovering in the 41-43°C range, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.



The weather monitoring authority warned that the "hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail” in Karachi until Friday, with highs of 43-44°C predicted during the period.

The city saw the mercury climb to 43°C on Tuesday, as sea breeze remained halted exacerbating the heatwave. The hottest weather was recorded in Chhor, Sindh where the temperature went up to 47°C.

The latest heatwave coincides with the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan. The mega port city is already plagued by frequent and unannounced power cuts and lack of green spaces – all of which make the heat harder to bear.

People living on Karachi’s crowded streets have little access to shelter or safe drinking water, making them acutely at risk in blistering temperatures.

In June 2015 about 1,200 people died in southern Pakistan during a heatwave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims homeless people.

As the heatwave continues, residents have been advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors to prevent a heat stroke. To beat the heat, it's important to stay hydrated and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun and wear light coloured, loose clothing.

