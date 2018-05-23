Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
Web Desk

US man’s racist rant against student caught on camera

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 23, 2018

A screenshot of the man accusing a student of tailgating. Photo: YouTube

A student in Texas, caught a man's racist rant on video, telling him, "This isn't Pakistan," during a road rage incident — prompting police to launch an investigation.

Ali Alghamdi, a student of engineering at Texas A&M University, told HuffPost he was running errands in Kingsville early May when he encountered the man, screaming profanities at him. 

The man who had been blocking Alghamdi, had then stepped out of his car and had started shouting racist profanities at him while accusing him of tailgating.

Alghamdi had then started to record the man, “in case something happened to me.”

“I was just shocked; honestly, I was scared,” Alghamdi said.

The video he filmed, shows a man in a cowboy hat accusing Alghamdi of tailgating him. 

“This is America,” the driver can be heard saying halfway through the video.

“You better learn how to drive in America,” the man says. “This isn’t Pakistan. This is not Pakistan, Afghanistan or Kuwait.”

“What?” Alghamdi can be heard asking from his car. “Say that again.”

“This is not Pakistan, Afghanistan or Kuwait. We have rules in this,” the man rants, later adding, “You sound like an Arab.”

However, the men eventually returned to his car but continued to follow Alghamdi as he went about his chores.

The police who responded a few minutes later asked Alghamdi to file a police report and turn over the video so that they could look into what had happened.

The Kingsville police have identified the man in the video, though his name has not been publicly released. 

According to Lieutenant Bradley Lile, officials will pursue disorderly conduct charges against the accused.

Comments

More From World:

Woman who forced daughter to marry in Pakistan convicted in landmark UK trial

Woman who forced daughter to marry in Pakistan convicted in landmark UK trial

 Updated 11 hours ago
Israel says first to use F-35 stealth fighter jets in combat

Israel says first to use F-35 stealth fighter jets in combat

 Updated 13 hours ago
Top chef Batali under police probe as #MeToo spotlight returns

Top chef Batali under police probe as #MeToo spotlight returns

 Updated 14 hours ago
Trump casts doubt on planned summit with North Korean leader

Trump casts doubt on planned summit with North Korean leader

 Updated 14 hours ago
Republicans, no Democrats, invited to see documents on US election probe

Republicans, no Democrats, invited to see documents on US election probe

 Updated 17 hours ago
Venezuela's Maduro orders expulsion of top US diplomats

Venezuela's Maduro orders expulsion of top US diplomats

 Updated 21 hours ago
Shooter in Panama City, Florida standoff dead: officials

Shooter in Panama City, Florida standoff dead: officials

 Updated 16 hours ago
Commander says Iran's people will punch US Secretary of State in the mouth

Commander says Iran's people will punch US Secretary of State in the mouth

 Updated yesterday
16 killed, 38 wounded by blast in southern Afghan city

16 killed, 38 wounded by blast in southern Afghan city

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM