Stand by my words that PTI leaders are thieves: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Thursday said he firmly stands by his words that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leaders are ‘thieves’.

“Instead of apologising for Naeemul Haque slapping me, PTI leaders are saying that my words instigated him,” Aziz said while speaking to media men outside an accountability in Islamabad.

Further speaking about the slapping incident on Geo News programme 'Aapas Ki Baat', Aziz said, “The word I used for PTI leadership was thieves and I still stand by my words.”

“Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen have admitted in written statements that they stole money,” Aziz added.

“The PTI chairman benefitted from the amnesty scheme,” the PML-N leader continued.

Aziz further said, “Tareen admitted to insider training and even returned millions of rupees to Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).”

“Tareen used the names of his gardener and cook to do business worth millions,” he added.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Aziz had said PTI has been pre-planning against him in order for him to retaliate.

On Tuesday, Haque lost his temper during the Muneeb Farooq show and slapped Aziz while arguing with him.

A video clip of the incident showed Haque becoming infuriated over remarks made by Aziz in which the PML-N leader apparently called him a ‘thief’.

At this, the PTI leader slapped Aziz, saying, "How dare you [Aziz] call me a thief, you should be ashamed of yourself."