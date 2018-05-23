PTI ‘pre-planned’ slapping incident to provoke me, claims Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Daniyal Aziz remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been pre-planning against him in order for him to retaliate while referring to the slapping incident on Geo News programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'.



Speaking to media outside the accountability court on Wednesday, he said that he said no such thing which warranted such a response from the PTI leader.

Aziz further remarked that there is a hidden agenda behind PTI’s 100 day plan, adding that the plan is to destroy the country.



He further added that when pointed out members of PTI get startled and lose control of the situation.

The PML-N leader further added the sudden of loss of situation points to only one thing and that is that the support that the PTI had is no longer with them and they know that, which is why there is a lot of inner-party fighting in PTI.

Moreover, the minister added, that the PTI is itself responsible for destroying the organisation from within.

According to Aziz, PTI will suffer in the upcoming elections because they have been collecting people left and right for their political party, which will be their downfall in the elections later this year.

Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on live television

Aziz’s remarks come after PTI leader Naeemul Haq, slapped Aziz on Tuesday night during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'.

Aziz's inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two figures.

The minister of privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him.

Nawaz weighs in on the slapping incident

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also weighed in on the slapping incident on live television, remarking that the situation is quite sad.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, who was speaking to journalists before the accountability court, used the incident to launch into a tirade against the rival party, adding that this is the culture of PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan is responsible.

“One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed,” he said.

Nawaz remarked that it was saddening to see that the media is being threatened. “Please remember all small things are being noted, the nation remembers everything.”



Captain (retd) Safdar slams PTI culture

Nawaz's son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar slammed PTI and asked them is this the culture we are setting for our youth?

He further added that the slap was not just a slap in the face of PTI but on the face of the entire parliament. He urged the PTI chief Imran Khan should take notice of the incident.