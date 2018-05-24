US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley heckled by students over anti-Palestine stance

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Photo: Screenshot

United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley became the subject of taunts by students while giving a session at the University of Houston.



Speaking at the session, Haley was in between her speech before one of the students, sitting in the audiences stood up and shouted, "Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands.”

The response came after Haley said that she had come to session after a busy few weeks in American foreign policy.

At that moment a protester stood up and shouted, "Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands! You continue to sign off on the genocide of a native people! You are an accomplice to terrorists and colonisers!"



The comments by the protester was followed by others, standing up chanting, across the auditorium, holding up Palestinian flags, "Nikki Nikki can't you see? You are on a killing spree!" and "Nikki Haley you can't hide, you signed off on genocide!"

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at the university later released a statement slamming Haley and her work.

The statement released by SJP reads,"Nikki Haley embodies the racism inherent in the US' anti-Palestinian position. Her decisions, actions and dehumanisation of Palestinian lives show her complicity in the genocide of a native people fighting for liberation. In inviting Nikki Haley to its campus, the University of Houston demonstrates how little it cares about the safety and concerns of its students, including the large community of Palestinians that attend and contribute to UH's diversity."

Campus security responded immediately and attempted to escort the protesters out of the auditorium.