Nine Iftar deals under Rs1,400 which you must try in Karachi

It’s that time of the year again when food forums are filled with queries and people are constantly searching which eateries are offering Iftar deals.

Whether you are craving desi food or pizza, burgers or continental food —we have compiled a list of Iftar deals offered in eateries across Karachi.

Here are 9 Iftar deals under Rs1,400 which you must try.

1) Chatterbox Deli

The eatery which recently opened in Karachi and is part of Pie in the Sky is offering two Iftar deals — one which allows you to choose your main course, starters and desserts and the other which offers an Iftar platter.

Both the deals are priced at Rs1,390 per head exclusive of tax.

Deal 1:

Deal 2:

2) Lals

The eatery which is known for its chocolates, pastries and gelatos, also offers delicious savoury food.

Lals has an Iftar deal for two priced at Rs2,500 exclusive of tax. The deal includes one sharing platter, two main courses, two mint lemonades (refillable) and two scoops of gelato.

3) BBQ Tonight

For all those craving desi food and looking for a buffet that offers items ranging from pakoras to chicken handi, BBQ Tonight is the perfect place for you.

The restaurant which has been serving Karachiites barbecue for years, has an Iftar deal for Rs1,350 exclusive of tax at their branch at Lucky One Mall.

4) Chop Chop Wok



If you're looking for noodles or Asian Fusion food then look no further than Chop Chop Wok.

The eatery which nails comfort Asian Fusion food is offering two deals priced at Rs990 and Rs1,090 both complete with a starter, main course, gelato and drink.

5) Hoagies



If you are craving sandwiches and loaded fries, then we recommend Hoagies.

For Rs1,350, Hoagies is offering two medium sandwiches, a 10-inch flatbread, Honkie-style fries, an order of fried chicken and a 1.5 litre drink — a deal that could definitely serve two or more people.

6) Big Thick Burgerz



If you are in the mood for big, juicy burgers then Big Thick Burgerz has you covered.

The burger joint is offering two deals — one for two people and the other which serves four.

7) Babamoo



Babamoo, a small new eatery which recently opened its doors in the metropolis, is perfect for those who want to indulge in comfort food for Iftar.

Whether it's aloo pakoras, aloo samosas or khattay aloo — potatoes are a favourite for Iftari and Babamoo offers them but with a twist.

The eatery which is known for its piping hot jacket potatoes, is offering two Iftar deals.



For Rs899, you can get two pieces of mac and cheese balls, one portion of popcorn chicken, two pieces of garlic bread, a soft drink and you have the choice between a jacket potato, sloppy dog with fries and mac and cheese.

8) Bella Vita



Bella Vita's Iftar Deal offers a starter, main course and scoop of gelato for Rs1,290.

The menu sounds appetising with salad options for those who prefer to eat healthy and items ranging from nachos to mozzarella sticks for starters to pastas and pizzas for mains. However, the deal does not include drinks which are an Iftar essential.

9) Sobremesa

If you are one for extensive buffet menus or you cannot decide amongst yourselves whether you want desi food or continental food then you should head to Sobremesa.

At Rs1,095 per head, the eatery is offering items ranging from chana chaat and samosas to quiche and spinach and cheese fritters for starters and chicken tikka masala, parmesan crusted chicken, Thai basil chicken and dum aloo banarsi among other items for the main course.

The eatery also has salads, six choices for dessert and juices on their menu.

The eatery also has salads, six choices for dessert and juices on their menu.








