pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
APP

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

By
APP

Saturday May 26, 2018

A man pouring water on himself to beat the heat in Lahore-Agencies

LAHORE: The provincial capital of Punjab like other plains of the country remained in the grip of severe heatwave on Saturday and mercury level reached 43 degrees centigrade.

Experts have predicted harsh weather conditions to persist, with the temperature expected to increase during the next two-three days.

Traffic on the roads was less as people in the city avoided remained mostly indoors.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

